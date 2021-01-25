Kwmg LLC Sells 23,440 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

