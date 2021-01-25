Kwmg LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up about 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,043. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.