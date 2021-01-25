Kwmg LLC Sells 7,873 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,729. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.