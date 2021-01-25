L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.80. L Brands reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of LB stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in L Brands by 145.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 436,472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.