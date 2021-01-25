Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $228.90 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $230.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

