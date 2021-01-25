Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lessened by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $566.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

