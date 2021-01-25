Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $420.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

LRCX traded down $7.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

