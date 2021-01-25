Largo Coin (LRG) Price Down 0% This Week

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $172.85 million and $1.70 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for about $9.76 or 0.00030097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,345,869 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,916 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.