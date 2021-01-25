Largo Coin (LRG) Price Hits $9.72 on Top Exchanges

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for $9.72 or 0.00028933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $172.05 million and $2.14 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,308,390 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,906 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

