LBRY Credits Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $59.97 million and $5.97 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00267585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036973 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.