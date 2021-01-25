Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $195.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $167.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 76.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lear by 397.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 68.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

