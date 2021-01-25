Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 6,611 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,686. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.

