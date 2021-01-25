Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 6,611 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,686. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

