Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.70.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.21. 16,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $319.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.