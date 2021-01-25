Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.83 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after buying an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.