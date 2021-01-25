Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.09. 17,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,050. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

