Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $66.23. 335,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,434. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

