Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,001 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.67. 212,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 135.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

