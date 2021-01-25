Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,220 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.76. 50,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

