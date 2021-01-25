Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 849 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 59,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.22. 33,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

