Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,279. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $319.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.70.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

