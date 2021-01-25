Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. 4,288,767 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32.

