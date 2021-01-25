Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

