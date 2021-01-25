Ledyard National Bank Has $10.11 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.12. 100,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.