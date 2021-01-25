Ledyard National Bank Has $16.36 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV remained flat at $$384.31 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

