Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,043. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.