Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 855 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.29. 239,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,520. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

