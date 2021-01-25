Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 5,010 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,636. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

