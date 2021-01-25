Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of frontdoor worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in frontdoor by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares during the period.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $55.98. 903,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,490. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.