Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.05. 2,632,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

