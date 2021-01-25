Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 247,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,399. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

