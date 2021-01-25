Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up approximately 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $1,019,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,528,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,555 shares of company stock worth $11,252,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

