Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 7,880 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Universal Health Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.56. 602,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,011. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

