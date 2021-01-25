LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

LEO has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.56 ($7.72).

Shares of ETR:LEO opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $309.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. LEONI AG has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €12.92 ($15.20). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.36.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

