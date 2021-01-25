Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Leoni alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNNNY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. Leoni has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.