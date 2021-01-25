Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.24

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 6651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

