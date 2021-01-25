Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $265,518.59 and $3.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,365.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.61 or 0.04128849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00422917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.72 or 0.01335865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00541353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00423091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00278637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

