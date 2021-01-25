Level01 (LVX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,865.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Level01 has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Level01 has a market cap of $5.91 million and $5,865.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

