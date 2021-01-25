LexinFintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 1,352 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of LX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.79. 85,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,380. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

