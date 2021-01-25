(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading 8% Higher

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.19. 1,685,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 633,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.07.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00.

(LGF.B) Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

