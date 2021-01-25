LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.09% of LHC Group worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $14,915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.09.

LHCG stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.06. 1,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

