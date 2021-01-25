LHT (LHT) Trading Down 85.8% Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 85.8% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $86,053.96 and $41.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007737 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

