Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Up 23%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price rose 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,472,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 560,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.