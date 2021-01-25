Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $12,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $218.71. 176,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.