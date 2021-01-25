Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $24.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,058,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -202.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $294.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

