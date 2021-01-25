Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,935 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 891,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,951. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

