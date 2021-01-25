Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.73 and its 200 day moving average is $371.58.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

