Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.71. The stock had a trading volume of 830,930 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.39. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.