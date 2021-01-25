Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,764,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,071. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

