Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.75. 8,014,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

